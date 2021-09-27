JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state's standing order has been amended to following CDC guidance from last Friday.
That means the following Missourians can get a booster if they received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (given that it has been at least six months since their initial series):
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.
To view a list of the conditions the CDC considers "high-risk," click here.
The press release from the DHHS notes: "Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended."
To find out where you can get a booster or schedule an appointment, click here.
The DHSS' COVID-19 Public Hotline can be reached Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., at 1-877-435-8411.
