KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With three vaccines on the market to combat COVD-19 there are options, but do you really get to pick and choose?

Multiple hospitals and vaccine clinics told KCTV5 patients will get the vaccine the facility has on hand the day of your appointment.

Groups request vaccines directly from the state of Missouri. They don’t pick which shots they receive.

Saint Luke’s said it receives varying vaccine supply directly from the state of Missouri and through health departments in Kansas. They administer whichever vaccine is received as doses become available. St. Lukes said the system generally has only one type of vaccine at each location, therefore are not able to offer a choice in vaccine types.

“What we keep telling people is it’s not a matter of which one to get it's to get one,” said KU Health System assistant chief nursing officer Kim Dickson. “We feel like the efficacy of all three of them, you know is good, it's very good it's all you know helping to prevent hospitalization serious illness, so it's not a matter of which is the better vaccine it's just a matter of getting a vaccine to help you know with that disease or isn't much milder disease process.”

Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine Roman Catholic leaders in St. Louis and New Orleans are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, newly approved for use in the U.S., is “morally compromised” because it is produced using a cell line derived from an aborted fetus.

Operation safe on the Cerner campus in North Kansas City said it lists upcoming events with the vaccines available on its website. The vaccines listed on the site are the only doses available to the public.

There is some controversy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some people in the Catholic church are advising not to get the vaccine.

KCTV5 asked leaders out at the North Kansas City Cerner Campus where Operation Safe is taking place if people are requesting a certain vaccine and if people have the option to choose.

"Normally we get that question if it’s the initial one, the very first one, cause they don’t know what they’re going to get usually until they get to the event," said Lt. Col. Sonja Caballero, the officer in charge, with the Missouri National Guard. "They don’t have the option, it’s the vaccines that we have that we have that they will get that day."

Operation Safe is encouraging people in the next phase opening on March 15 to complete the Clay County Public Health Center’s online form. You don’t have to live in Clay County.