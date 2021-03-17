FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for vaccine appointments at several Missouri-side Walmarts and a Sam's Club:

St. Joseph, MO, Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Hwy

St. Joseph, MO, Sam’s Club, 5201 N. Belt Hwy, Ste A

Warrensburg, MO, Walmart, 301 E. Cooper St.

Chillicothe, MO, Walmart, 1000 Graves St.

Bethany, MO, Walmart, 810 S. 37 th St.

Maryville, MO, Walmart, 1605 S. Main St.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate location or ZIP code.

For Sam's Club, click here.

For Walmart, click here.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.