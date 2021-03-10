FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Tuesday, March 16, at the Warrensburg Walmart Supercenter, 301 E. Cooper St.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64093.

