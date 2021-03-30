FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.
As of 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for next week at these Walmarts:
Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate zip code.
- Kansas City Supercenter #4553
11601 E Us Highway 40
Kansas City, MO 64133
7 OPENINGS FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5
- Independence Neighborhood Market #6500
3411 S Noland Rd
Independence, MO 64055
11 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5
- Independence Supercenter #1014
4000 S Bolger Rd
Independence, MO 64055
7 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5
- Kansas City Supercenter #234
8301 N Church Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
12 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5
We also found these openings at area CVS stores:
390 LIMIT ST. LEAVENWORTH, KS 66048
- Wednesday: March 31
10 OPENINGS
- Saturday: April 3
30 OPENINGS
4300 RAINBOW BLVD. KANSAS CITY, KS 66103
- Saturday: April 03
16 OPENINGS
To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.
Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.
