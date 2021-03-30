FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for next week at these Walmarts:

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate zip code.

Kansas City Supercenter #4553

11601 E Us Highway 40

Kansas City, MO 64133

7 OPENINGS FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5





11601 E Us Highway 40 Kansas City, MO 64133 7 OPENINGS FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5 Independence Neighborhood Market #6500

3411 S Noland Rd

Independence, MO 64055

11 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5





3411 S Noland Rd Independence, MO 64055 11 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5 Independence Supercenter #1014

4000 S Bolger Rd

Independence, MO 64055

7 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5





4000 S Bolger Rd Independence, MO 64055 7 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5 Kansas City Supercenter #234

8301 N Church Rd

Kansas City, MO 64158

12 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5

We also found these openings at area CVS stores:

390 LIMIT ST. LEAVENWORTH, KS 66048

Wednesday: March 31

10 OPENINGS

10 OPENINGS Saturday: April 3

30 OPENINGS

4300 RAINBOW BLVD. KANSAS CITY, KS 66103

Saturday: April 03

16 OPENINGS

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.