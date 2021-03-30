COVID-19 Vaccine Alert
KCTV5 News

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for next week at these Walmarts:

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate zip code.

  • Kansas City Supercenter #4553
    11601 E Us Highway 40
    Kansas City, MO 64133
    7 OPENINGS FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5

  • Independence Neighborhood Market #6500
    3411 S Noland Rd
    Independence, MO 64055
    11 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5

  • Independence Supercenter #1014
    4000 S Bolger Rd
    Independence, MO 64055
    7 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5

  • Kansas City Supercenter #234
    8301 N Church Rd
    Kansas City, MO 64158
    12 OPENINGS MONDAY, APRIL 5

We also found these openings at area CVS stores:

390 LIMIT ST. LEAVENWORTH, KS 66048

  • Wednesday: March 31
    10 OPENINGS
  • Saturday: April 3
    30 OPENINGS

4300 RAINBOW BLVD. KANSAS CITY, KS 66103

  • Saturday: April 03
    16 OPENINGS

