MISSOURI (AP/KMOV) -- Missouri expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by around Christmas, and the first vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday.

The FDA has officially approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use in the United States on Friday.

Missouri is expecting an order of 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will then go to 20 sites where it will be stored it at 94 degrees below zero. The following week, Missouri expects to receive an additional 63,675 doses from Pfizer and 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also pending authorization.

Residents in long-term facilities will get 70,000 of the Moderna vaccine during the week of Dec. 20-26.

Williams thinks the Moderna vaccine will be easier for long-term residents to take.

Forty-three percent of COVID-19 deaths account of those in long-term facilities, according to data from the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute the coronavirus vaccine to long-term care facilities like nursing homes and will help 85 percent of the state’s long-term facilities with vaccine distribution.

“We will be able to vaccinate almost two thirds, if not more of our long-term care facility population probably starting December 28 and do it very quickly,” Williams said.

Williams said CVS and Walgreens will activate teams to go out to vaccinate no matter where they are in the state.

Health care workers in long-term facilities will then be the second group to be vaccinated, Williams says.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will then go to Missouri’s 40-50 large hospitals to vaccinate health care workers the week of Dec. 20.

The following week or two, 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will then ship and will vaccinate health care workers at Missouri’s regional hospitals, to reach all the state’s health care providers.

Chief Officer of Operation Warp Speed Gen. Gus Perna told Williams Missouri will have enough doses to vaccinate 2 million people by February.

In February, the hope is to then vaccinate 3,000,000 essential workers statewide. Otherwise healthy individuals will have to wait until spring.

Williams says he plans to get the vaccine himself. He also mentioned that the public shouldn't let their guard down, now that the vaccine is getting close.