Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine gets the nod from CDC

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers voted Sunday to recommend the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for the US. It is the first of the three authorized Covid-19 vaccines that comes in a single dose.

 Johnson & Johnson/AP

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The COVID-19 vaccine was made available to a larger amount of residents of Kansan and Missouri. But while more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, supplies remain very limited. Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.

Hospital Systems

  • St. Luke’s Hospital
    • Currently vaccinating patients ages 65 and older.Eligible patients will receive a message via the mySaintLuke’s patient portal
    • Hospital staff will reach out directly to patients without computer or internet access.
  • University of Kansas Health System
    • Currently inviting randomized groups of those eligible to receive the vaccine to schedule appointments via MyChart and by phone.
    • Invitations are based on the number of doses available.
    • People who have been patients within the past three years are considered “current patients” and are already on the wait list. Staff will notify individuals when they are invited to schedule an appointment.
    • People who are not a patient with the University of Kansas Health System may complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Information form and will receive updates as vaccination appointments become available.
    • Information by phone: 913-588-1227

County Health Departments

Pharmacies

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.