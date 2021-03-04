KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The COVID-19 vaccine was made available to a larger amount of residents of Kansan and Missouri. But while more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, supplies remain very limited. Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.
Hospital Systems
- AdventHealth
- As of March 1, all of AdventHealth’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment times are full and the hospital is not taking appointment requestsPeople can receive coronavirus and vaccination updates, but there is no wait list.
- Menorah Medical Center
- Those who meet Kansas’ Phase 1 or Phase 2 eligibility can sign up on a wait list for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Overland Park Regional
- Community members can sign up for a wait list for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you do not have access to email or need additional assistance, call 816-508-4163
- Olathe Health
- Currently vaccinating people ages 65 and older who have ever been a patient at Olathe Medical Center or an Olathe Health Physicians clinic.
- Current patients may schedule a vaccine appointment through the Patient Portal
- Scheduling hotline: 913-782-2224
- Nonpatients can receive email notifications about Olathe Health’s vaccine phases and availability
- St. Luke’s Hospital
- Currently vaccinating patients ages 65 and older.Eligible patients will receive a message via the mySaintLuke’s patient portal
- Hospital staff will reach out directly to patients without computer or internet access.
- University of Kansas Health System
- Currently inviting randomized groups of those eligible to receive the vaccine to schedule appointments via MyChart and by phone.
- Invitations are based on the number of doses available.
- People who have been patients within the past three years are considered “current patients” and are already on the wait list. Staff will notify individuals when they are invited to schedule an appointment.
- People who are not a patient with the University of Kansas Health System may complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Information form and will receive updates as vaccination appointments become available.
- Information by phone: 913-588-1227
County Health Departments
- Kansas
- Johnson County
- Currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 2
- Vaccine interest survey
- 913-715-2819
- JCDHE@jocogov.org
- Wyandotte County
- Currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 2
- Vaccine interest form
- Dial 311 for information
- Contacts for all Kansas counties
- Missouri
- Kansas City
- Vaccine contact form
- Available via phone: 311 or 816-513-1313
- Jackson County
- Currently vaccinating Phase 1B Tier 2
- Vaccine interest survey
- 816-404-6415
- Platte County
- Platte County’s vaccination events are managed through Vaccine Navigator
- To sign up without internet access: 877-435-8411 with code 69760
- Vaccination interest form
- 816-858-2412
- Clay County
- Clay County is working with Operation Safe to vaccinate residents.
- Vaccine interest form
- 816-595-4200
- Cass County
- Currently vaccinating Phase 1B Tier 2
- Vaccine interest survey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.