KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coronavirus vaccine distribution equity has recently become a hot topic in Missouri, as mass vaccination clinics are predominantly being held in rural communities. Does it mean the state is favoring rural communities over urban ones, like the Kansas City metro? KCTV looked at the vaccine supply data and additional numbers provided by Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
For the week of Feb. 22-28, Missouri received 120,340 doses of Pfizer and Moderna, but 275 vaccinators in the state requested 148,150 doses. The supply and demand shows there are still shortages in the state.
Missouri’s COVID-19 delivery plan breaks the state into 9 regions, with the Kansas City metro landing in Region A; about 23% of the state’s population. Missouri allocates Region A with 20% of its vaccine, which is slightly less vaccine based on its population.
Even though vaccine clinics account for 20% of distribution plans in Missouri, some people are struggling to get appointments through “high throughput Health Centers” or hospitals. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says even though Kansas Citians have easier access to hospitals or pharmacies for a vaccine, there are people who don’t have a primary care physician and are relying on mass vaccination events or their local health department.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Director of the Division of Community & Public Health, Adam Crumbliss says the state is trying to evenly distribute its COVID-19 vaccines to all regions.
"Every week we’re going to see numbers grow and fade in each region, but our commitment and our expectation is that we will continue to work towards achieving regional balance," said Crumbliss last month.
Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke with Governor Mike Parson on Monday to request mass vaccine clinics be scheduled in the Kansas City metro.
I spoke this afternoon with Gov. Parson and mayors of MO's largest cities. We shared the need for more vaccination opportunities in our large cities and increased cooperation with our hospitals in sharing/increasing opportunities for all. I appreciate his time. We have much to do— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 1, 2021
