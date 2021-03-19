During the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been "concerning" declines in childhood vaccinations against other infectious diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing on March 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Balls Food Stores have been administering approximately 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week.
Customers can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at ballsfoodspharmacy.com. New appointments are listed every Friday, based on availability.
The vaccine manufacturer will be listed on the appointment form and if it requires a second dose, a second appointment will be automatically created for customers.
Ball’s Food Stores is based in Kansas City, Kansas and operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets
Balls Foods pharmacies are required to follow guidelines from local and state health departments to determine who is eligible to receive the vaccination in their area.
“Our pharmacy teams have been preparing to assist in this effort since the COVID-19 vaccines were announced,” said Michael Halliwell, director of pharmacy and whole health. “We are honored to do our part to help get Kansas City families and friends safely back together.”
