KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In Missouri, people in tier 2 of phase 1B can get the Covid-19 vaccine. 

That includes people 65 and older, and adults with health conditions that put them at high risk. 

However, even though a number of people are now eligible to get the shot, vaccine supply is still an issue.

When supply catches up with demand, you will have plenty of places to go to get the vaccine. The state of Missouri launched a map showing all of the different vaccination sites across the state. There are more than 1100.

Most of the sites are pharmacies, however, there are a few Costco's, Sam's Clubs, and Wal-Marts that will serve as mass vaccination sites. 

Right now, they do not have any supply though. 

The map can be found here: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/map/

