CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A task force is finalizing plans to prepare to vaccinate thousands of Clay County residents as soon as additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies arrive.
During Wednesday morning’s University of Kansas Health System’s media briefing, KCTV5 learned Clay County officials have secured a mass vaccination site near I-35 and Pleasant Valley Road.
Vaccine supply is the largest obstacle right now for every county in the Kansas City metro region including Clay County. Health officials say they are likely still a couple weeks away from finalizing logistics to offer vaccines at a Clay County warehouse that can provide plenty of room to allow for social distancing while vaccinating thousands of people.
“Our goal is hopefully, in the next week or two, to be able to set up this mass vaccination site in the Northland and start opening up with the priority groups for, especially the elderly folks,” Liberty Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Raghu Adiga said. “I'm really excited about that.” They have not set a start date for when the mass vaccination site will open.
“We're talking about starting at least with 1,000 and ramping up quickly to 2000 to 2000 a day but as you know it's all dependent on the vaccine supply,” Adiga said. “The site that we have secured is almost 400,000 square foot so you can distance them 60 feet from each other.”
Health officials say no matter where you live it is important to monitor your local health department’s website to learn when your particular group may be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They recommend filling out available forms and surveys.
“We think we can vaccinate about 10,000 people a week, and I think that'll be our start, we know Wyandotte County has mass vaccination sites. We know what Johnson County has a mass vaccination site,” Chief Medical Officer at The University of Kansas Health System Steve Stites said. “I think there'll be an opportunity through Walgreens and CVS to be vaccinated in the long run. I think there will be lots of choices out there, so stay tuned and stay in touch.”
Here's a look at where metro residents can find information on the coronavirus vaccine:
- Kansas City: Residents can fill out a survey for a vaccine here.
- Jackson County: Residents can fill out a vaccine survey here.
- Wyandotte County: Residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS., can fill out an information sheet here.
- Johnson County: The county has asked those over the age of 65 to fill out this survey.
- Clay County: Residents can fill out a survey for a vaccine here.
- Platte County: More information on the vaccine process can be found here. No list exists at this time.
- Kansas: You can find updates on the state's process here.
- Missouri: Vaccine updates can be found here.
