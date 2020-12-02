FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Earlier, KCTV5 News told you a CDC board voted to put healthcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities at the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine -- once one is approved.
On Wednesday, Jose Romero, the chairman of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, discussed the second group for vaccine recommendations on CNN.
"The next groups that we have scheduled for discussion are essential workers those workers that keep our society going. And that includes postal workers. That includes individuals in meat, packing plants, groceries, things like that. Then other groups are individuals 65 and older. And those persons with multiple comorbidities, multiple conditions that we know are associated with adverse outcome if you're infected with covid. Our deliberations will begin starting this week. As a matter of fact, tomorrow, we have another meeting. We have a very intense schedule before us, in order to begin to make recommendations for this and other issues related to COVID vaccines," said Romero.
The UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.
Romero says the U.S. could learn from Britain’s vaccine rollout.
"I think what we'll learn principally is, um, how this transport system works. The, the dry ice transport system. Does it keep the vaccine cold? Are there any issues, involved in getting the vaccine out from a central point into the public sector, we can learn from that and, and adjust our plans as needed," said Romero.
