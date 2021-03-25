HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- In two weeks, COVID vaccine appointments at Cass Regional Medical Center's clinics will be open to anyone who lives or works in Missouri.
Those clinics will be held from April 8 through 10. The appointment schedules open next week.
The appointments will be for those receiving their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
For those getting the Pfizer vaccine, recipients must be at least 16 years old. For those getting the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson one, recipients must be at least 18 years old.
"We do not yet know which vaccine(s) we will be receiving," the Cass Regional Medical Center made sure to note in their announcement on Facebook.
Again, the appointment schedules open next week for for April 8 through 10.
Cass Regional Medical Center asks that people check later their Facebook page (accessible here) or their website (available here) for updates and/or further instructions.
If you have questions, call Cass Regional at 816-887-0371 or send an email to covidvaccine@cassregional.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.