HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- In two weeks, COVID vaccine appointments at Cass Regional Medical Center's clinics will be open to anyone who lives or works in Missouri. 

Those clinics will be held from April 8 through 10. The appointment schedules open next week.

The appointments will be for those receiving their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

For those getting the Pfizer vaccine, recipients must be at least 16 years old. For those getting the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson one, recipients must be at least 18 years old.

"We do not yet know which vaccine(s) we will be receiving," the Cass Regional Medical Center made sure to note in their announcement on Facebook

Again, the appointment schedules open next week for for April 8 through 10. 

Cass Regional Medical Center asks that people check later their Facebook page (accessible here) or their website (available here) for updates and/or further instructions.

If you have questions, call Cass Regional at 816-887-0371 or send an email to covidvaccine@cassregional.org

