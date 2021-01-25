KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bell received a COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.
Truman Medical Centers/University Health tweeted about it and said, "Look who’s playing like a champ to defeat COVID! @Chiefs Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell got his first COVID vaccine dose today at Truman Med. Check out his message to the community on how to team up to defeat COVID. #CovidVaccine @PatrickMahomes."
Look who’s playing like a champ to defeat COVID! @Chiefs Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell got his first COVID vaccine dose today at Truman Med. Check out his message to the community on how to team up to defeat COVID. #CovidVaccine @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/hYCpVJTnLb— TrumanMedicalCenters (@TrumanMedKC) January 25, 2021
