KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A fourth vaccine could be just a few weeks away.
Monday, AstraZeneca released promising data from their clinical trials in the U.S. Some of that data was collected right here in Kansas City.
The trial involved 32,000 adults, 504 of which were Kansas-city-area participants. The local portion of the trial was led by two local doctors affiliated with The University of Kansas Health System and Medical School.
Mario Castro, MD, MPH is Vice Chair for Clinical and Translational Research at KU Medical Center and a physician in the health system. He discussed the results Monday morning with Steven Stites, MD, the KU School of Medicine’s Interim Executive Vice Chancellor.
“It was 79% effective against COVID infection,” Castro began.
“That’s a big deal right there,” Stites replied, prompting the next bit of good news by adding “And 100% effective...”
“...against serious hospitalization or death,” Castro continued. “So that really is a home run.”
Castro led the local piece of the trial with Barbara Pahud, MD, MPH, the Research Director of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy Hospital and Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the KU School of Medicine.
They said the results are meaningful worldwide because the AstraZeneca vaccine is relatively easy to make, less expensive than the others, doesn’t need be stored at super-freezing temps, and has shown no serious side effects in the latest clinical trials.
The two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine has already been approved by the World Health Organization for use in other countries.
Some countries recently stopped giving the AstraZeneca vaccine after some recipients experienced blood clots.
But the local researchers say the latest trial showed that outcome no more common in those getting the vaccine than those getting a placebo.
“When you do 30-some-thousand people, you’re going to see some things occur occasionally, and that’s why it’s so important to have a placebo group to help compare to,” Castro explained.
“When mass vaccination campaigns like this one happen, life continues to happen, so you’re still going to have people that develop cancer, that get into car accidents, that developed blood clots,” Pahud added.
Pahud is also now heading up clinical trials of several vaccines in children.
“We already have over 5,000 children in our registry,” she noted.
She said her team won’t be able to utilize every child who registered but encouraged those who want their children to be involved to add their information to the registry.
KU medical researchers are also currently studying the effectiveness of multiple treatments for early COVID-19 symptoms.
If you experience mild to moderate symptoms, you can volunteer to be part of that study. You’ll have to volunteer quickly after testing positive because it involves those who already have COVID and are in the early stages.
If you’d like to add your child to the registry for juvenile vaccine trials, you can sign up here.
If you’d like to volunteer for the study on treatments for COVID-19 symptoms, call or email Christina Pantalunan at 913-588-3851 or cpantalunan@kumc.edu
