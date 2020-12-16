KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Blood, plasma and platelet donations continue to be desperately needed.
As the number of donors drop, the demands have increased during the pandemic.
The Community Blood Center is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to those who donate.
Senior Executive Director Kim Peck said they’ve actually seen an increasing amount of people coming in to get the antibody testing since the vaccine has started to make its way out.
“Right now in our community it is very important because the cases are still high in our area and the need for convalescent plasma is still out there,” Peck said.
Not only could an antibody test help donors determine if they already had the virus and when they could get the vaccine, but also their ability to potentially help give lifesaving treatments to patients fighting the virus right now.
That’s because an antibody test can help determine eligibility for donating convalescent plasma which could provide treatment for some of the sickest COVID-19 patients.
“All we have to do is draw an additional sample. We’re already collecting several to send off to our regular testing. So, for antibodies we just collect another tiny tube which will be sent with all of our other samples that are shipped off further for antibody testing,” Peck said.
She said the donor should receive their results in two weeks. It will tell a patient if they’ve had COVID-19 and whether they’ve developed any immunity to the virus.
If you’d like to get an antibody test there are seven Community Blood Center locations where you can do so.
Community Blood Center officials said they don’t know the exact number of tests they have, but said they do have enough to offer the testing through the end of January.
The community blood center estimates they’ve already given the antibody testing to more than 4,000 people since it first becoming an option.
