KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will be home to a mega vaccination site starting Friday.
This COVID vaccination site, locally, is what metro residents have been asking for.
The distribution won’t happen inside the stadium but in Lot L. The event will feature distribution of 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which unlike Moderna and Pfizer, it is only one shot.
The process of getting everything ready to distribute the vaccine will start throughout the day Thursday.
The mega vaccination site is expected to operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The plan is to vaccinate 3,000 Missourians each day of the event. Helping to assist with the event will be the Missouri National Guard.
And, the governor plans to pay a visit to the site Friday for the first day of distribution.
