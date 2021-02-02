KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Your next trip to Arrowhead Stadium may not be to see the chiefs. It may be to get a COVID shot.
Chiefs President Mark Donovan confirmed Tuesday that talks started about six weeks ago.
"As you've seen there are a lot of different pieces to that puzzle. We've been in discussion with all the pieces, and in every discussion we've been very proactive in saying we're here, we're ready let's be prepared to take advantage of it when we can," Donovan said.
Donovan says when Arrowhead was used as a polling place last November it involved about 40 workers from the election board, and 50 staff from the chiefs. He's says a vaccination effort will require a lot more logistical support.
