KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just a few hours before President Joe Biden announced a directive to states to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May, Missouri Governor Mike Parson made a big announcement about a clinic coming to Arrowhead Stadium.
Other state-run vaccination events have been called mass vaccinations. The governor has dubbed this one a mega vaccination event. He said the state has set aside 6,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the event and could be providing more if it becomes available.
Soon after the state-run mass vaccination events started rolling out, the governor’s office began facing criticism. The events were sorted by Highway Patrol Troop region. Early events designated for the region covering Kansas City had been outside the metro. The first one close by was at the Cerner campus last week. The governor today said this is part of a planned shift into urban areas. All along, he said, the state knew that large-scale vaccination events in the state’s two biggest cities would be bigger and require more planning than the others.
“We are working as quickly as supply will allow to meet the higher vaccine demand in our cities, while still keeping vaccine distribution equitable across the state,” Parson said Thursday afternoon.
Several hours later President Joe Biden said he is directing states to have all adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1st, saying his intention was to have people who want to be vaccinated fully vaccinated in time for Independence Day gatherings.
KCTV5 asked a few people at a shopping center near Arrowhead what they thought about that.
“I think that’s awesome. There’s so many people out there that want to be vaccinated but can’t because they don’t meet the tiers,” said LaShawna Jones, who lives in the Northland and has been vaccinated by her employer, Walmart.
“I think that’s great. I think it needs to be done. If people don’t get vaccinated, the COVID epidemic is going to keep going on and on and on,” said Adam Dressler, who lives in Independence.
“It would be great to have it available, but I just don’t see it happening,” said a woman stopping at Chipotle.
“I think it is possible if you put enough work into it,” said Kyle Garcilazo, whose twin brother said he had no plans to get vaccinated and questioned how many people actually want it.
“It seems like more and more people are getting vaccinated, so I think it’s possible if they want to put the money and effort into it,” Dressler added.
As for where Missouri stands, the category of any adult who wants it would be Phase 3, and the governor said Phase 2 is getting close.
“With vaccine supplies continuing to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate phase two within the next few weeks,” Parson said just before announcing the Arrowhead event.
That event will be next Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can’t just show up. Names are being pulled from those who already filled out an interest form with Jackson County.
But do get online to sign up with your city, county, and state because that will help get you on the list for the next one.
The Missouri signup page can be found here.
The link for Jackson County is here.
Kansas City’s signup form is available here or by calling 311.
