KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Health Department is preparing for mass distribution of the vaccine the best they can, while waiting on answers from the state.
The department has been approved to distribute the Moderna vaccine, but have yet to receive information on when and how they can order it.
In preparation for mass distribution, they asked for volunteers of medical and non-medical personnel who might be interested in helping with vaccine distribution.
Their website now says the initial response was so overwhelming, they’re no longer asking for volunteers.
The Kansas City Health Department is planning to use health students from UMKC to assist with vaccine distribution.
They’ve already put in their order for the vaccine, and hope to know this week how many doses they will receive.
Those doses will still be for healthcare workers in phase 1a of vaccine distribution.
Kansas City sent out a survey to healthcare providers and found some qualifying people fell through the cracks in the initial vaccine distribution. 27 facilities responded with a total of 1,428 people who still needed vaccinations. Those have now been scheduled.
Vaccinations of workers at long-term care facilities are ongoing. Those are being handled by CVS and Walgreens.
