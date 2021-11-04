KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thursday, Nov. 4 Update:
Here are some links to places where parents can make appointments.
Previous coverage from Nov. 4 and notes about localized availability is below.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you're looking to immediately vaccinate your child against COVID-19 on the heels of the new CDC approval, you might have to wait a little while.
The CDC gave final approval Tuesday for children aged 5 to 11 in the U.S. to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, at a smaller dose than the regular shot. The CDC director then signed off on the order, giving pharmacies and doctor's offices nationwide the ability to start administering the vaccine.
But a scan of Kansas City area pharmacies and doctor's offices shows that appointments so far are rare, if existent at all.
Hy-Vee sent out an alert at 7:42 a.m. that a limited supply of vaccines for children were "now available," but noted in a separate email that "while we will receive doses in the KC metro, we have not received them just yet."
Walgreens was taking children's vaccine appointments Wednesday morning, but not until next week.
Kansas City area Walmart pharmacies are not taking appointments for children's vaccines, as of late Wednesday morning.
As far as local hospitals, a representative for the University of Kansas Health System said the vaccines had been shipped to the state, and would be released to the hospitals. University of Kansas Health System facilities are planning to start vaccinating kids starting next Monday.
Children's Mercy told KCTV5 on Tuesday that 1/3 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, meant for children, had been shipped, but was awaiting final approval. They are planning mass vaccine clinics that would include children each Saturday. That could begin as soon as this Saturday.
The Independence Health Department said public health departments in Missouri must wait on updated standing orders from the state before any pediatric COVID vaccines may be administered. Independence has not received a shipment, but will be working with the schools to schedule clinics after hours and on weekends for children when available.
Cass County also said they are waiting for an update to the standing orders, as well as authorization to administer the pediatric doses. Once that happens, they'll begin scheduling appointments for the location at 2061 N. Commercial St. in Harrisonville. That being said, they have already received their first order of the pediatric vaccine; they have 300 doses.
Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering COVID shots for children next Monday by appointment.
The Kansas City Health Department has submitted an order for pediatric Pfizer COVID shots, but has not yet received a shipment. A Health Department spokesperson told KCTV5 that they hope to be able to vaccinate children starting next week.
The Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department has pre-ordered COVID vaccines for children 5-11. They are preparing their Kmart site (located at 7836 State Ave.), staff, and volunteers to provide these vaccines.
"According to information we received from KDHE, vaccine supplies will arrive to Kansas providers who pre-ordered doses by next week and could arrive at many locations this week," they said.
Once both the supplies and the Kmart site are ready, they will offer these vaccines. After that is running smoothly, they will set up the UGPHD building at 619 Ann Ave. to do the same.
The Platte County Health Department has already ordered doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. They are currently planning for the clinics below, which will be held at their Platte City office. They will all be from 1-5 p.m. Click the link to schedule an appointment.
- November 10th: https://hipaa.jotform.com/212995884484172
- December 8th: https://hipaa.jotform.com/212995333327157
- December 15th: https://hipaa.jotform.com/212995314166157
Also, they have already received about 300 vaccines. They've ordered 900+ additional doses.
Here is a Q&A with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:
- When will the state begin distributing vaccines to various groups?
- The first wave of pediatric vaccine doses started arriving at vaccine providers on Monday, Nov. 1 and will continue to arrive through the beginning of next week. We are anticipating nearly 130,000 doses in this first wave.
- Have you received a shipment of vaccine? If so, when did it arrive?
- KDHE received shipment of vaccine on Monday, Nov. 1
- What will your distribution model look like?
- Large health care providers and local health departments that pre-ordered the vaccine in increments of 300 have had the vaccine shipped directly to their facility. KDHE will re-distribute the doses received at our facility to smaller vaccine providers like pediatricians, family physicians and community health centers. Going forward, providers will be able to order pediatric doses using the existing vaccine order process and will receive weekly shipments of the vaccine doses.
Update regarding directives from each state:
Around 3 p.m., the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (the state's health department) said they have adopted CDC guidance for the vaccination of children 5-11 years old.
The DHSS included the following information for those wondering how to find an appointment:
"Providers who pre-ordered pediatric vaccines are listed at MOStopsCovid.com. Later this week, Vaccines.gov will list locations on an interactive map where the vaccine is available.
You can also text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you."
Kansas adopted the guidance earlier today. They included the following information for those seeking appointments:
"All 5 to 11-year-old children can now receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a large network of vaccine providers across Kansas, including doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, local health departments, and clinics.
In addition, many community partners and schools may also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for Kansas children. Information on locations offering vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at https://www.vaccines.gov, and we recommend calling your local provider to confirm availability as well."
Editorial note: This story was originally published at 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2021. It has been updated since.
