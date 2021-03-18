Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 GENERIC

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Tomorrow, there will be 500 COVID-19 doses available for seniors and high-contact critical workers who live in Wyandotte County. 

According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, the vaccines have been allocated for those who are 65 years old or older and high-contact critical workers under phases 1 and 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan. 

Seniors and workers must live in Wyandotte County to qualify. 

Those who do qualify can walk into the Armory vaccine location on March 19 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get their free vaccination. No appointment is needed. 

Location: 

Kansas National Guard Armory

100 W. 20th Street in Kansas City, KS (18th and Ridge)

