WYANDOTTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Tomorrow, there will be 500 COVID-19 doses available for seniors and high-contact critical workers who live in Wyandotte County.
According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, the vaccines have been allocated for those who are 65 years old or older and high-contact critical workers under phases 1 and 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan.
Seniors and workers must live in Wyandotte County to qualify.
Those who do qualify can walk into the Armory vaccine location on March 19 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get their free vaccination. No appointment is needed.
Location:
Kansas National Guard Armory
100 W. 20th Street in Kansas City, KS (18th and Ridge)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.