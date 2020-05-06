KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Testing is underway for a DNA vaccine developed by a doctor who grew up in Salina, Kansas.
Doctor Joseph Kim says he was able to create the new vaccine within hours of China releasing the genetic sequence of COVID-19.
“We were able to jump on this from day one,” said Kim.
Kim says his team at Inovio modeled the vaccine on a previous DNA vaccine for MERS which has been undergoing trials for years. Kim reports early trials show that vaccine is more than 90% effective.
“We are very optimistic into getting a safe and effective vaccine from our testing,” said Kim.
Most vaccines use live or dead virus. His vaccine simply uses the DNA from the virus. He calls it a more modern, safer approach. The hope is patient’s immune systems react to that DNA and then produce antibodies.
More than 100 companies are racing to create a virus. Human testing is underway in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and China. Forty patients are participating in the first phase of the Inovio trial -- 20 test subjects are in Kansas City.
A mother and son explained they decided to join the trial because they have family members with lupus.
“I have a son and a sister who have an autoimmune disease and I’m worried about their future,” said Dawn.
Dawn and her son Jarod both received a second round of shots on Tuesday and The Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City.
“If it works, a bunch of people could be saved,” Jarod said.
So far, patients are not reporting any adverse side effects beyond what one normally sees with vaccines. There is some muscle soreness and tenderness at the site, according to the director.
“Is it going to work? We don’t know. So, we have cautious optimism right now. I feel comfortable with the safety of it,” Dr. John Ervin said.
It will take time to see how their bodies react and what level of antibodies are produced.
Timelines are currently being compressed and this vaccine will soon enter its second phase when a larger pool of health care workers will be able to participate in the study. It’s unclear where that trial will take place.
The creator of the vaccine says a realistic timeline for the rest of us would be at the end of this year or in 2021.
