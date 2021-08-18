WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Wednesday, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced a vaccine and testing policy for its employees.
Essentially, staff will be required to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID-19 starting the week of Sept. 6.
“The Unified Government provides critical services for the community, and we must ensure that we have a workforce that is capable of providing the services upon which the public depends,” said Doug Bach, Unified Government County Administrator.
Also, the UG will be bringing back COVID-19 sick leave, which will be available to fully vaccinated employees.
“The leave will be available to fully vaccinated employees who test positive for COVID-19 or who, after exposure to an individual with COVID-19, develop symptoms and are required to quarantine,” a release from the UG said. “The leave also will be available to fully vaccinated employees who must care for an immediate family member who is fully vaccinated or is not vaccine-eligible (e.g., a child under 12) and who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 and is required to quarantine.”
“Non-fully vaccinated employees who fail or refuse to participate in testing will not be allowed to work or to use vacation, sick, or other leave,” the release says. “Tests will be provided at no charge. Fully vaccinated employees will not be required to participate in routine testing but will have the option to test if they choose.”
“The Unified Government health plan is self-funded, which means that all costs, including for COVID-19-related treatment, are borne by the plan and its members (employees and their families),” the release adds. “At of the beginning of August, the health plan had paid more than $1,000,000 for COVID-19-related treatments. Vaccination, masking, and routine testing are the best options for protecting health and reducing health plan expenses.”
