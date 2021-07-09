PULASKI COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve been hearing a lot about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Southwest Missouri. The Delta variant is now the predominate strain nationwide.
Health experts agree that vaccination offers protection against serious illness or death from Covid-19—even the Delta strain. Of the 17 deaths reported in Greene county in the last reporting period, none had been vaccinated. Reports from hospital administrators show only a small percentage of those who are hospitalized have been vaccinated.
Missouri lags the rest of the country in the number of people who have been vaccinated. But is it really as bad as some reports show?
We have looked at the counties with the lowest vaccination rates. State data revealed Pulaski County, in the heart of the Ozarks, had the lowest vaccination rate in the state at 11.8%. But you can’t always trust the numbers.
“By the state, we’re up,” joked George A Lauritson, Mayor of Saint Robert in Pulaski County. “We were at 8 percent—now it’s showing 11!”
That vaccination rate is getting a lot of attention. So much attention that the Health Department put this statement on their Facebook page”
That can make a big difference. Pulaski county is the home of Fort Leonard Wood. The military base provides federal vaccination to soldiers and retired military.
“They report through the federal system and not the state system," said Mayor Lauritson. “A lot of them are retires like me, and we can go on post but then our number doesn’t count for the county.”
Here’s how it breaks down:
But the Mayor isn’t concerned about the numbers. He says Business is booming and restaurants are packed. “They want to get out of town, and they are coming here,” said Lauritson.
