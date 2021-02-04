KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Fort Hays State University said on Thursday that a student-athlete was the individual who tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus. The university is in Hays, Kansas.
On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it identified a patient with the UK variant, which has been found in 33 other states.
“This finding does not change our public health recommendations,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: Follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”
Doctors found the variant through a process called whole genome sequencing at the state laboratory. Fort Hays State said KDHE is sending a mobile lab to the university to collect samples for the genome testing and to test “individuals who are at an elevated risk” of contracting the UK strain.
KCTV5 News spoke with Wyandotte County residents who were at the county testing and vaccination facility. People who chose to get vaccinated said they hope the current shot provides some protection against new strains of the virus.
“I’m a teacher, so I’m hoping this is going to prevent it so I can get my kids back in my classroom and be able to teach them and get back to normal,” said 5th grade teacher Jordan Wagner.
Jay Dunlap said he got his first dose of the vaccine last week. Dunlap said he is still following every precaution.
“All we can do is do our best as a community and as individuals to try to keep ourselves, loved ones and others safe,” Dunlap said. “We have to pitch in and do what we can.”
In a Thursday morning Facebook Live stream, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said there is still a lot to learn about variants popping up around the globe.
“I don’t think we know the full impact right now,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson. “There continues to be more information from the CDC. It’s fairly well established. Again, we do not have the full data, but that it is spread more easily, more transmissible.”
The CDC website indicates the UK variant is associated with a higher risk of death, adding they need to conduct more research. It also said current vaccines do protect against various strains of the virus.
