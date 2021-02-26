COVID-19 vaccine generic

A pharmacist fills syringes with doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York in February.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON (KCTV/AP) — U.S. health advisers have endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that's expected to provide an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts ruled on Friday that J&J's vaccine protected against COVID-19 and should be made available for adults.

The FDA is expected to quickly follow the recommendation and make J&J’s shot the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Shipments of a few million doses could begin as early as Monday.

More shots are urgently needed to stay ahead of a mutating virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

