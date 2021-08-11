JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Positivity rates and deaths in the metro continue to climb as the Delta variant sweeps through the city.
Michael Heene is no longer positive for COVID, but he’s recovering from the toll the virus took on his body.
This week, he posted a video to update his family and friends on his health. His sister said she couldn’t watch the whole clip in one sitting.
“It was really hard,” said Christina Heene. “I tried to watch it when I first saw it and then only got about halfway through before I had to stop and pick it up after work so I wouldn’t be a complete mess”
Michael continues to advocate for vaccinations after catching COVID himself while unvaccinated.
“For all you people out there that think this is not real and a hoax, you’re scared of the vaccine, you should hop into my body for a week or two. It will change your mind real quick,” Michael said in a video message. “If you’ve got family and friends please get them vaccinated. I don’t want them to go through this. It’s not fun. This Delta strain is evil and nasty. ”
Late this afternoon, Christina said doctors are planning to operate on Michael’s infected lung. She said the surgery was originally delayed due to spreading infection.
Michael said he hopes by people seeing the realities of COVID they will understand what they are up against.
“I think that a lot of people have changed their minds,” Christina said. “I know that I am one of them. I know that Mike is.”
KCTV5 will continue to update you on Michael’s progress throughout his recovery.
