COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri will require students who live in residence halls to get a COVID-19 test when they return for the spring semester.
Arrival testing will be an option for everyone else. Mizzou did not require negative tests before the fall semester.
Students can meet the arrival test requirement in one of three ways. They can get tested in their home town no more than five days before arriving back in Columbia. That option will streamline the move-in procedure.
If they arrive in Columbia without a test result, students can register for a test at a clinic that will open temporarily on campus.
Students who lived on campus over the winter break can sign up to test the week before classes start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.