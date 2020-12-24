University of Missouri U

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri will require students who live in residence halls to get a COVID-19 test when they return for the spring semester.

Arrival testing will be an option for everyone else. Mizzou did not require negative tests before the fall semester.

Students can meet the arrival test requirement in one of three ways. They can get tested in their home town no more than five days before arriving back in Columbia. That option will streamline the move-in procedure.

If they arrive in columbia without a test result, students can register for a test at a clinic that will open temporarily on campus.

Students who lived on campus over the winter break can sign up to test the week before classes start.

