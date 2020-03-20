COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Two University of Missouri employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a statement from the university, both employees immediately quarantined themselves. They are recovering at home and are being cared for by their physicians. 

Health officials are working to identify anyone who might have recently been in contact with the two.

“We are appreciative that these individuals have taken the proper actions by immediately self-quarantining, following directions from health officials and staying away from others,” UM System President Mun Choi said.

If you recall, earlier in the week the university directed all employees to work from home if possible from March 23 until April 12. 

No other information is available at this time. 

