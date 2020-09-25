COLUMBIA, MO. (KCTV5) --- The University of Missouri announced Friday that 20 more students are facing discipline for COVID-19 safety violations.
Five of those students have been suspended the remainder of the academic year through May 2021.
Additionally, 14 students have been placed on probation for two consecutive semesters and one individual who was previously a student will not be able to enroll until violations are addressed.
“We continue to be extremely pleased that the vast majority of our students are complying with the policies and regulations related to COVID safety on the campus,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, in a statement on Friday. “Our Office of Student Accountability and Support has been working diligently, continuing to hold students accountable as we work to prevent the spread of the disease. The discipline announced today is for egregious violations of our rules related to the safety of our campus.”
As of Friday, there are 95 active COVID-19 cases on campus. That number is an 86 percent drop from earlier this month.
