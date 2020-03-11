COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri announced that all in--person classes will be suspended beginning March 11-15 due to coronavirus outbreak. 

The University of Missouri posted tweets Wednesday stating that all in-person classes will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. March 11 through Sunday March 15.

From March 16-20 classes will be held remotely and following spring break, the university will plan to resume in-person classes Monday, March 30.

All nonessential University of Missouri events will be canceled until March 29. Necessary small meetings and athletic events will continue until further notice.

During that time, the university will be cleaned thoroughly and disinfected.

