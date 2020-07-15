LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- The University of Kansas said Wednesday it will test for COVID-19 all students, faculty and staff who return to campus for the fall semester.
Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a video message that some logistics still have to be worked out, but the university has made arrangements with the Clinical Reference Laboratory in nearby Lenexa to conduct the saliva testing, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
"This is the safest way to get our campus open," Girod said. "We want to make sure we start the year out with as healthy of a campus as we can in the fall."
On-campus housing at the university will be setting aside rooms to quarantine students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for it, he said.
Girod also confirmed masks will be required on campus in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.