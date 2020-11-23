KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – AstraZeneca is the third company to claim their shots are “highly effective” at stopping COVID-19.
The initial results from the late stage clinical trial suggests their vaccine is 62-90% effective. Why such a big spread? The company is testing different doses, but the average effectiveness is about 70%. That’s higher than the 50% rate the FDA is requiring for approval.
Meanwhile, the clinical trial continues at University of Kansas Health System. In fact, they’re still signing people up! At this point, they’re really looking for more diverse volunteers.
So why would anyone sign up? Doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems say there’s a good chance you’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine before anyone else. If you think you’re sick, you’ll have immediate access to testing. You’ll also get health monitoring equipment you can use at home.
If you’re worried about safety, AstraZeneca says there’s been no reports of serious illness or hospitalizations in their clinical trial.
People who are interested in volunteering should call Shelby at the KU Medical Center. That number is (913) 574-3006. You can also visit preventcovid.org and enter KUMC.
