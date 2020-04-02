LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Officials at the University of Kansas announced Thursday that they are canceling plans for May commencement ceremonies for the Lawrence and Edwards campuses due to coronavirus concerns.

In an update posted on the university website, Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Provost Barbara A. Bichelmeyer said it would be “imprudent” to gather thousands of students and families for the ceremonies, originally set for May 17.

All students meeting graduation requirements will still have their degrees certified.

University officials did say they are working on an alternate date for late summer or early fall to hold commencement ceremonies.

The school also announced a hiring freeze as a way to address the financial challenges the university faces in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. There are a few areas of exception, but those hires will now have to go through the university senior leadership.

A salary freeze is also now in effect at KU, and the university is stopping business-related travel in both Kansas and Missouri in addition to previously announced travel restrictions.

The school is still evaluating how it will handle the process for final exams for this semester, but officials did say students planning to take summer courses should be ready for those also to be taught in an online format.