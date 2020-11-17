LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – United Methodist Church of the Resurrection announced Tuesday they will return to virtual worship.
Due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the metro, the church said that worship, programs and ministries will now be online only starting November 22 for all locations.
“Resurrection returned to in-person worship in October, with effective safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of disease, but COVID-19 has continued to spread through the surrounding community, and although churches are exempt from many county and state restrictions, the church’s leadership believes this is in the best interest of our community,” a spokeswoman for the church said.
Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton sent an email to the church’s congregation Tuesday. That can be read below.
Resurrection will continue to provide worship online and on local television. Worship services are streamed at cor.org/live on Saturdays at 5 pm, and Sundays at 7:30, 9:15 and 11 am and 5 pm (Central Time). In the Kansas City area, worship is broadcast on KMCI (Channel 39 the Spot) on Sundays at 8 am, 11 am and midnight. Services are also available to stream on demand throughout the week.
Candlelight Christmas Eve services Resurrection, a tradition attended by over 30,000 people each year will also be streamed online and broadcast on December 23 and 24.
