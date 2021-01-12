KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is poised to announce a new executive order on Wednesday related to COVID-19, as the current one runs out at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Unified Government leaders have just decided to ease up on restaurant and bar restrictions.
Colonial Club, in KCK’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood, is full of old-school nostalgia.
They still use the original dumbwaiter to bring food up from the basement kitchen. Regulars have added to the old Hamm’s beer memorabilia and to a wall of grade school photos.
They are licensed to stay open until 2 a.m.
Co-owner John Stoner says his bar and many others in Wyandotte County are small hang out spots that struggled with the 10 p.m. closing that began by mandate in November.
“It might make sense for Kansas City who has entertainment districts,” Stoner argued. “But out here on Strawberry Hill and in Wyandotte County, we’re small bars, people are sitting down. It’s not a huge party atmosphere. It didn’t make as much sense. It’s like we were being held to a standard that I don’t think we needed to.”
Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas created a 10 p.m. closing rule in a November executive order. Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County, governed in a combined entity known as the Unified Government went the same route.
Johnson County, Kansas instead opted for an early closing time of midnight. Restaurant and bar owners in neighboring counties bemoaned the inconsistency, saying people were simply driving elsewhere to grab a late-night bite and unwind with some drinks.
Soon after, Kim Pond, the owner of Red Eye at 61st and State Avenue, spearheaded a call to change local rules. Pond describes her spot as a small dive bar. She says the owner of Kobi’s in Bonner Springs joined in next, then the owner of The Dotte Spot. The list of bar owners grew. Friday Mayor Dave Alvey facilitated a meeting with the UG Health Department, some of those bar owners, chambers of commerce and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Tuesday, the UG announced the new rule, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Under the rule, bars can serve until midnight. Everyone must be out by 12:30 a.m. Other restrictions on capacity, masks and so forth remain the same as before.
Pond says having until 12:30 a.m. to get patrons out the door was more than she expected, making the rules in Wyandotte County even more lenient than Johnson County.
“I think it’s a huge win for small business, cold beer and good times,” Stoner added.
Metro-wide COVID-19 data from the Mid-America Regional Council shows a 7-day rolling average of 619 new reported cases, 26 deaths and 155 new hospitalizations daily. Their trend data shows cases rising, hospitalizations steady and deaths declining.
KCTV5 asked the Kansas City, Missouri mayor’s office Tuesday whether the rules to be announced Wednesday would include a change in bar closing hours. We were told we would have wait until Wednesday at noon to find out.
Stay tuned to KCTV5 at noon on the air and on Facebook, where we will be streaming his announcement live.
