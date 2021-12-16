KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The mask mandate for indoor spaces is now over in Wyandotte County.
The Unified Government's Board of Commissioners voted 6-4 to end the mandate effectively at midnight.
As of Thursday night, 56.1 percent of Wyandotte County's residents have received at least one shot. Just over 47 percent of Wyandotte County's residents are vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 has increased from 30 cases to 85 since the mask mandate was extended in the county.
Wyandotte County was among the final jurisdictions in the metro to have a mandate.
