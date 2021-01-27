SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment implemented changes at its Okun Fieldhouse COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday.

It was the second day JCDHE vaccinated residents in Phase 2, starting with people 80 and older. County leaders faced backlash on Tuesday after hundreds of people were forced to wait in freezing temperatures outside the facility before receiving their shot.

During a Zoom press conference later that day, JCDHE Director, Dr. Sanmi Areola, and County Manager, Penny Postoak Ferguson, were apologetic and vowed to improve the process and prevent further issues the rest of the week.

Among the changes, the county :

Supplied two heated busses. Patients who showed up more than 30 minutes before their appointment were able to sit inside either headed bus and wait. A JCDHE official says the busses were not used by many patients because of how crews reorganized the setup inside the facility. Several Ride KC busses picked up patients at their cars and dropped them off in front of the clinic. This measure ensured patients didn’t fall or slip on the icy or snowy surfaces from Tuesday’s overnight wintery mix. An estimated 20 additional county employees assisted the 40 members who helped on Tuesday. The group worked inside and outside to direct patients throughout the process.

One of the patients, Connie Shaull said, “today was uneventful and perfect.”

Dr. Areola said his goal was making the process smooth for people today. He reiterated comments made on Tuesday about the factors which contributed to the bottleneck. He said people showed up much earlier than their appointment and some showed up without an appointment at all again. Dr. Areola says the health department prepared for yesterday’s larger crowd, but didn’t account for simple logistical challenges, such as walkers and wheelchairs.

“The biggest thing is that we have to understand the population that we are dealing with. What we did with the healthcare workers, which are younger folks, is absolutely different,” explained Dr. Areola.

Marilyn Gump heard about the issues at the clinic this week, but said while she was weary because she can’t stand up well, she was impressed by her trouble-free experience.

“I was a little nervous about getting the vaccine, but getting the vaccine is so much better than getting the virus,” said Gump.

All seven thousand available appointments for the week are filled. The county received more vaccine shipment Wednesday and will detail who will receive doses, including hospitals, on Thursday.

Dr. Areola is looking ahead to the next month, when patients who received either Pfizer or Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine this week at Okun Fieldhouse will require a second dose. He expects the county will collaborate with other health partners to ramp up vaccination efforts.

Patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Okun Fieldhouse vaccination clinic, need to schedule their appointment for a second dose. JCDHE will not automatically schedule patients’ second appointment.

If you’re not sure if you correctly made an appointment with JCDHE, call the county’s COVID hotline 913-715-CV19 (2819) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or visit jocogov.org/coronavirus for more information.