INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - About one in six Americans have lost a job in the last five weeks and most will receive some help in the form of unemployment benefits. But that’s not the story for Angela Miller of Independence.
When the new year started, Angela was full of hope and optimism. She had a new job, and a new school for her special-needs, two-year-old son. He was getting some new therapies she believed would really help him.
But then in March, the coronavirus hit—and everything changed. Angela works at a cemetery—her job is considered “non-essential” so she was let go. Add insult to injury, her husband was furloughed from Union Pacific.
“It’s been a cluster,” says Angela. “It’s a nightmare.”
Angela filed for unemployment but was denied because she didn’t work in 2019—she was recovering from a major surgery.
Missouri approves unemployment based on the first four of your last five quarters of work and you have to have earned at least $2,250 during that time.
“What am I supposed to do and how do I provide for my family now?” asks Angela. She says being denied during a pandemic is “absurd.”
Angela was advised to file under one of six new programs created the CARES (Coronavirus Aid and Relief) Act. Out of the six, she might qualify for one, but again, she was denied.
Frustrated, she tried to call the Department of Labor. Her wait time to speak with someone? 1,758 minutes—that’s 29 hours.
Department of Labor officials admit there is a lot of confusion out there right now, and demand for help is high. They say not everyone can get assistance. There are some people who just don’t qualify for any of the programs.
Angela feels that she’s being penalized for not having a job last year when she had one this year. She wants the language changed, but officials say that’s unlikely. The unemployment program has operated in the same for decades. As the pandemic continues, there’s a chance new federal programs could be added to help people like Angela—in the meantime, she’ll just have to wait and see.
