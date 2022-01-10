KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A line for a walk-in COVID test site grew so long it reached another nearby testing operation half a mile away.
The queue stretched from the Heavy Construction Laborer's Union at 78th Street and Prospect Avenue all the way to 75th Street, even bending around the corner. Several people told KCTV5 they had been in line for more than two hours.
"It's pretty long," said Shirly Maples, who was sitting in an SUV with his wife and children. "My wife tried to make an appointment but she couldn't find one anywhere."
At the tail end of the line was another testing location at the Prospect transit center. The tests were by appointment-only through the city and administered through a company called Curative.
Several drivers mistakenly thought they may be able to forgo a long wait by popping across the street to the Curative site.
Julian Johnson-Marshall, a teacher, said he wanted to find a test as quickly as possible after developing symptoms.
"I wanted to make sure I'm keeping my students and my team safe," he said.
Curative turned away Johnson and others who tried to get a day-of appointment. But, as of Monday afternoon the company still had available spots for the rest of the week on its booking site.
Still, it frustrated Johnson-Marshall and others to see relatively few people going through the site across the street.
"If they're not seeing anybody, please get me in," he said.
For him and dozens of others waiting bumper to bumper, the walk-in site may have been the only available option.
"It's a shame there's not more tests available," he said.
