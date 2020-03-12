KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri – Kansas City is the latest institution to decided to suspend in-person classes in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter sent Thursday afternoon, Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal said students would have Friday off at UMKC to give faculty a chance to prepare online coursework. Classes will then resume Monday in online formats.

The school is also canceling spring and summer study abroad programs, and all university-related international travel is being canceled until further notice.

Officials are also canceling all non-essential domestic travel, even if it had already been approved. That ban covers travel connected to university activities for faculty, staff and students, regardless of how the travel was being funded.

UMKC is also canceling all non-essential university events.

Earlier in the day, the Western Athletic Conference announced it was canceling the conference basketball tournaments in Las Vegas.

The University of Missouri – Columbia, University of Kansas, Kansas State University and other local colleges have all made similar decisions in the past few days to suspend in-person classes.