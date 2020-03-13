COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) — On Friday, University of Missouri System officials announced that all four of their universities will conduct remote courses for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
Thie extends the recently announced suspension of in-person classes.
The universities will remain open to ensure that students who need access to dining, housing, library resources, or broadband are accommodated.
For the rest of the semester, the following actions will take place at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Missouri-Columbia, the Missouri University of Science & Technology, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis:
- All coursework for in-person classes will be delivered remotely beginning next week.
- Libraries, residence halls, and dining halls will remain open.
- Recreational centers and complexes will be closed.
Officials will make decisions about finals and commencement at a later time.
“Our university communities are working hard to maintain the level of excellence that our students and Missourians expect from their public research university,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We are also working with colleagues around the world to develop treatments for COVID-19, sharing our extensive testing capabilities and sustaining our commitment to research and health care as we continue our service to the state.”
“We recognize this is an unprecedented, challenging time,” Choi said. “I’m extremely appreciative of the hard work of our four chancellors and their faculty and staff over the last several weeks. We remain dedicated to our missions of educating our future leaders and conducting research that improves lives, including research that will help us find answers to defeat this virus.”
