KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus.
UMKC announced the confirmed test on their website.
“Kansas City Athletics conducted mandatory COVID-19 testing for 70 student-athletes and staff in preparation for returning to campus for practice in the fall semester. A total of three student-athletes and one staff member tested positive.”
The school said the mandatory test were conducted as a protocol to ensure that student-athletes and staff stay healthy.
“Student-athletes who tested positive are being medically managed according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control. Additionally, according to UMKC guidelines, the student-athletes must be cleared to return to campus by medical staff at the university's Student Health and Wellness Center, as well as by Athletics' staff,” the site said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.