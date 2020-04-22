KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Many damaged levees on the Missouri and Kansas Rivers are still vulnerable to high water following last year’s historic and devastating flooding. According to the National Weather Service, this spring our flood risk is, “above normal.”
We already have wetter-than-normal soils as we wait to see how much rain falls in Kansas and Missouri this Spring. Last year was the third wettest year for the Missouri River basin on record.
“There is so much devastation here. I’ve talked to so many people who have lost their homes,” Bonita Haer said in March of 2019.
From Craig, Missouri, to Levasy, Missouri, last year’s prolonged flooding destroyed homes, businesses and farmland.
“It’s just catastrophic, almost everything the floodwater touched had to be thrown away,” Susan Smith whose home was damaged by flooding in June of 2019 said.
“2019 was one for the record books. No question about it. There was over 1,000 miles of levee system damaged in some manner,” Emergency Management Specialist Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Michael Dulin said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects levee rehabilitation to take two years. So far, 24 contracts were awarded and seven contracts are being advertised with a bid opening date.
“It doesn’t look as dire as it did back in February and March when we were waiting to see what the plains snowpack was going to do,” Dulin said. “If we get into a major flooding situation, I think it will be caused by localized widespread heavy rainfall events and those are hard to predict.”
Many families are hoping they do not have to endure flooding while already coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want the public to know we are well prepared,” Dulin said. “We have plans in place to respond to a flood amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.