RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – Two Ray-Pec High School students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District said Monday that the cases are unrelated.

“The Cass County Health Department and school district administrators have conducted contact tracing and notified individuals who were potentially exposed and need to quarantine related to these cases,” the district said.

Health precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and sanitizing frequently- touched surfaces.

