KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - At least two buildings in Kansas City are being evaluated as temporary COVID-19 care sites. The Army Corp of Engineers is in town assessing different locations.
This is just a precaution for if they are needed. Missouri Governor Parson announced in his daily press briefing Monday that the state has been working since last week to locate buildings to use as, “alternative care sites.”
He said the Hyvee Arena is one of those possible locations. KCTV5 News reached out to the Hyvee Arena, they replied with, “no comment.” We know that there is 84,000 square feet of space inside.
Governor Parson also mentioned Silverstein Eye Center in Independence is being considered.
Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but we have looked at several possible locations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Joplin, Cape Girardeau, and Columbia. Today, they are in Kansas City again assessing two more possible sites.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 31, 2020
Their General Manager, Larry Hovick told KCTV5 News ten people from the Army Corps of Engineer went by Monday and did an evaluation with everyone staying six feet apart.
Hovick was told that their assessment was going to be sent to the state and he has yet to hear back.
Governor parson said two other locations in Kansas City were being evaluated Tuesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas couldn’t tell us where those locations are.
“They are looking at three main selection criteria for these sites including locations with possibility of deficient bed counts, areas large enough for patient population and areas where utilities are available for immediate construction if necessary. This is just another example of how we're moving forward to put plans in place anticipate needs and support our communities during this fight against COVID-19,” Missouri Governor Parson said.
“I commend any efforts that we have right now to try to make sure that KCMO and Missourians are better prepared, that's all I can say about it at this time, but I am aware of that conversation,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
In New York City, there’s a field hospital set up in Central Park. 14 tents, and 68 beds are in the park.
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which hosts the U.S. Open, is also being converted into a 350-bed facility.
The Naval vessel, USNS Comfort, docked this past weekend in Manhattan and there are even more plans for more temporary facilities in the city.
So far, no government official or hospital system in Kansas or Missouri has sounded the alarm about running out of beds. According to projections from the University Washington, Missouri won’t peak until the middle of May and Kansas at the end of April.
So it remains to be seen if field hospitals will be needed.
