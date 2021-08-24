The Gardner Edgerton school board voted to extend its mask mandate to all grade levels on Monday night. But two board members, Tresa Boden and Shawn Carlisle, were not present for the vote.

GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- Two board members for the Gardner Edgerton School District resigned before the board was set to vote on a mask mandate extension to all grade levels Monday night.

Tresa Boden and Shawn Carlisle were not present for the vote. They had left the meeting during a presentation by Elizabeth Holzschuh, the director of epidemiology for the Johnson County Health Department.

Carlisle and Boden say they were frustrated by people on both side of the mask mandate.  

Johnson County had previously voted to require masks in all public schools for kids younger than 12. 

Carlisle and Boden had both expressed their opposition to expand that requirement to all students earlier in the meeting.

In the video feed of the meeting, Boden, after arguing against mask requirements, said "I'm not saying anything else the rest of the evening." A short time later, her seat and Carlisle's were empty.

The board later voted to expand the mask requirement without them, passing it 4-1.

Carlisle says he is not opposed to wearing masks or requiring masks, but he did not feel that the school board should expand upon the county’s requirement.

"I believe people should have a choice," Boden said.

Rob Shippy, the president of the board, noted at one point that one of the board members had emailed him. He appeared to step out of the room at one point to make a phone call.

