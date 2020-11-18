FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - With coronavirus cases surging, many families are downsizing their Thanksgiving dinner.
Grocery stores and turkey farms across the country are having trouble keeping small birds stocked in their refrigerators and freezers.
"We are already closing down sizes," said Susan Miner, co-owner of Bob's Turkey Farm in Lancaster, Massachusetts. “All the small turkeys are gone."
In an interview with WBZ-TV, Miner said 12, 14, and 16 pound birds are going fast. They've resorted to splitting some the larger turkeys into two smaller portions.
Despite smaller Thanksgiving gatherings, sales at Bob's Turkey Farm are still strong.
